Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's show Beqaboo to go off air in 4 months?

Bekaboo, starring Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh, has received a resounding response from the time it started airing on television screens. The show's gripping storyline and the impressive performances of the lead actors have been praised by both critics and audiences. Shalin Bhanot, who essays the character of Ranav, has been loved for his character's transformation from a soft, mellow boy to a ruthless hero with good intentions. The actor is paired with Eisha Singh, who plays Bela, a fairy in the fantasy drama.

Bekaboo to go off-air:

Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh have a very strong and loyal fanbase on social media who shower love on the actors and often trend #ShaSha and #RaBel. However, despite the love the show received, it is now all set to go off-air. A few minutes ago, Shalin took to his Instagram handle and penned a note bidding adieu to the show. He also shared a BTS clip giving a glimpse of the last sequence with Eisha.

Sharing this video, Shalin Bhanot wrote, Okay, so its going to be a long one...coz what a feeling... the final take... the final cut... the final good bye, even while writing, it feels so heavy but what a great run it was! Not even one day I felt like I was coming to work... all day, everyday felt like a party, it was that great to be Ranav, it always made me want to comeback to the set... will miss being Ranav for sure! And today I'd also like to take a moment and say it is one of the best shows I have done and, for the same, I'd like to thank everyone... from @ektarkapoor ma'am for giving me this opportunity to Doris to @singhranjankumar sir for making me look so good to @eishasingh for being such fab co-star, to the entire cast and crew who have now become my family! I will miss meeting you all every day, I will miss being part of such a beautiful family! Also thank you to all of you my fam for loving bekaboo so much! #shalinkisena #bekaboo #bakaaboo #ranav #devil #Rabel #shasha #TheShowMustGoOn!"

Watch Shalin Bhanot's video here-

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was cast in Bekaboo by Ekta Kapoor during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. In the initial episodes of the show, Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam, Karan Jotwani, and Shubhaavi Choksey set the stage for the storyline to unfold. Bekaboo airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

