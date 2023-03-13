Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot talks about Naatu Naatu winning Oscars: 'I'm proud to be an Indian'

Today, March 13, India is busy celebrating the grand win of 'Naatu Naatu' as the song bagged an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. Naatu Naatu competed against Applause (Tell It Like A Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther Wakanda Forever), and This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once). It is indeed a huge achievement for the entire entertainment fraternity and the country and people all over the nation are celebrating it on social media. Several stars have also expressed their joy by sharing social media posts congratulating the RRR team.

Shalin Bhanot talks about Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar:

Today, Shalin Bhanot was spotted on the sets of his upcoming show Bekaboo. While talking to the media, Shalin expressed his joy and also shared that he is proud to be from the same country where a song like Naatu Naatu is made. Talking to the paparazzi, Shalin said, "I'm really happy it's such a proud feeling. It feels so nice that our country has won an Oscar, I feel proud to be an Indian after the Oscars. I'm so grateful to the entire team of RRR. I feel even we are a part of the Oscar award as we have danced so much on Naatu Naatu so I'm really happy."

While talking to the paparazzi, Shalin also spoke about his upcoming show Bekaboo and revealed that he shares a great bond with his co-star Eisha Singh and enjoys working on the sets. Shalin also revealed that the audience can expect a lot from the show once it starts airing.

About Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. Recently, Shalin participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as the finalist of the show. During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot was cast by Ekta Kapoor in her upcoming fantasy show Bekaboo.

About Bekaboo:

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Bekaboo stars Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh in lead roles. Shivangi Joshi and Zain Imam are also a part of the show and will be seen playing pivotal roles. Bekaboo will go on air on 18th March on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV.

