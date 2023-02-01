Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma has bagged a song in Sajid Khan's upcoming film? Deets Inside

Soundarya Sharma is now one of the most well-known personalities in the industry and rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. However, her stint in the show ended a couple of weeks ago when she was evicted after receiving fewer votes from the viewers. Over the years, Soundarya has been part of numerous projects and has won the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess. Along with talent, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town, and she never fails to impress the fashion police. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is now riding high on success. If the latest reports are to be believed, Soundarya has bagged a new big project.

According to an Etimes TV report, Soundarya Sharma has now bagged a song in a Bollywood film. Sajid Khan, who is directing a film after a 4 years hiatus, has now roped in Soundarya for a song in his movie. If things go well, she will reportedly soon start shooting for the same. Speaking about Sajid's film, it is expected to go on the floors by April 2023. For the uninformed, Sajid announced this film on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16, and as the reports suggest, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen playing the lead role in his film.

About Soundarya Sharma:

In 2017, Soundarya Sharma made her acting debut with Anupam Kher's produced Ranchi Diaries and was applauded by the audiences for her performance. She also starred in her first web show Raktanchal 2 and essayed Roli in the series. Soundarya was also a part of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's film Thank God. She was last seen in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16 contestants, the show has proved to be lucky for several housemates. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig are gearing up for their new show, Junooniyat. Audience favorite Abdu Rozik will also reportedly star in Big Brother UK. Some reports also claim that Ekta Kapoor was impressed with Shalin Bhanot's acting skills when she recently visited Bigg Boss 16 house. Due to this, Shalin is now finalized to play the male lead in the Hindi remake of Beauty and the Beast. Reportedly, Tina Datta has also bagged a big-budget South film.