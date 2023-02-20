Bigg Boss 16 fame Soundarya Sharma looks gorgeous as she steps out in a yellow jumpsuit; Watch

Soundarya Sharma is now one of the most well-known personalities in the industry and rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. However, her stint in the show ended a couple of weeks ago when she was evicted after receiving fewer votes from the viewers. Over the years, Soundarya has been part of numerous projects and has won the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess. Along with talent, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town, and she never fails to impress the fashion police. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and is now riding high on success.

Today, Soundarya Sharma graced National College's event in Mumbai and looked beautiful as she made an appearance. The actress wore a yellow jumpsuit and looked brighter than the sunshine as she made an appearance. She styled her hair open and opted for white hoops to complete her look. The Bigg Boss 16 fame was all smiles as she posed for the cameras at the event.

Take a look at her PICS here-

About Soundarya Sharma:

In 2017, Soundarya Sharma made her acting debut with Anupam Kher's produced Ranchi Diaries and was applauded by the audiences for her performance. She also starred in her first web show Raktanchal 2 and essayed Roli in the series. Soundarya was also a part of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh's film Thank God. She was last seen in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and the show ended on February 12, 2023, wherein MC Stan was declared as the winner and Shiv Thakare emerged as the first runner-up. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.