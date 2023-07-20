Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De changes name after marriage; Shares husband's reaction

As one of the most popular faces on the small screen, Sreejita De rose to fame as Mukta Rathore in Uttaran and Dilruba in Nazar. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss last year. The Bengali beauty had been dating Michael Blohm-Pape for years and went on to reveal several details about their relationship and wedding date on the show. The couple had a court marriage on 30 June. They went on tie the knot in a German Christian ceremony too in Germany on 1st July.

The couple shared beautiful pictures of their white wedding on their respective social media accounts. Sreejita’s fans wished the couple the best of luck for their new journey ahead. The Uttaran fame actor revealed that the most special and beautiful moment from her legal wedding was when she signed her name on the document and changed her name to his.

Take a look at the post here

Sreejita reveals interesting details about her name changing

Sreejita De decided to change her name and gave out some interesting details about it. Sreejita revealed that ‘ When I signed my new name I could see tears in Michael’s eyes’. On being asked about the decision behind changing her name, the Nazar fame actress revealed ‘ Being a celebrity, changing my name was a big deal for me, we had a lot of discussions, I thought about what name should I keep and then I finally made the decision of keeping my old name and adding my husband’s surname to it ‘

Sreejita further added that now since she is legally married to Michael, she had to take the decision of changing my name even after initial reluctance. She decided to change her name from Sreejita De to Sreejita Blohm- Pape on June 30 which was their legal wedding day. Wanting the world to know about her decision to take on her husband’s last name, she also changed it on her Instagram account.

About Sreejita De’s Work Front

Sreejita De is known for her shows Uttaran and Nazar. She has also featured in the 2011 Bollywood film Luv Ka The End. She last appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss season 16.

