Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De spills beans on her marriage plans with beau Michael Blohm-Pape; Says THIS

Popular actress Sreejita De is among the well-known celebrities in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. Over the years, the actress worked in numerous shows and entertained the audience with her acting prowess. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handles and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking about her personal life, Sreejita has been dating Michael Blohm-Pape for several years now. Sreejita and Michael are head over heels in love with each other, and their social media is proof of this statement. Sreejita often shares mushy dreamy pictures and videos with her beau on her social media handle.

On February 18, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants looked fabulous as they had a reunion bash at Shilpa Shetty's restaurant, Bastian, in Bandra. Along with other contestants, Sreejita De also attended the celebration with her beau Michael Blohm-Pape. The actress looked gorgeous as she wore a cheetah-printed jumpsuit whereas Michael donned a leather jacket over his casual attire. Both were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. When the paparazzi asked Sreejita De about her marriage plans with beau Michael Blohm-Pape , the Bigg Boss 16 fame revealed, "Yes, the wedding will happen this year itself." She further added, "The wedding will take place in Germany and then in Goa. There will also be a post-wedding party in Mumbai." It will be interesting to see when the actress will tie the knot in 2023.

Sreejita De's journey in Bigg Boss 16:

Sreejita De entered the Salman Khan-hosted show in the premiere episode itself. She shared a cordial relationship with all the contestants in Bigg Boss 16 house except Tina Datta. For the uninformed, Sreejita was a part of the daily soap, Uttaran, alongside Tina Datta, and their equation evolved over a period of time. However, Sreejita clarified in the first two days of the show that she finds Tina very 'dominating' and they aren't friends anymore. After being a part of Bigg Boss 16 for a few weeks, Sreejita was nominated in the initial weeks. Later, she entered the show as a wild card entrant and was again eliminated after a few weeks after receiving fewer votes from the audience. Though she was a part of Bigg Boss 16 for a short period, her genuine and cordial behavior with everyone was appreciated by the viewers.

On the professional front, Sreejita De has been a part of several shows such as Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and many others.