Bigg Boss 16 fame Sreejita De to tie the knot with fiance Michael Blohm-Pape on THIS date

Popular actress Sreejita De is a well-known name in the television industry and has garnered a massive fan following with her exceptional talent. Throughout her career, she has enthralled audiences with her remarkable acting skills in numerous shows. Beyond the spotlight, Sreejita has been in a relationship with Michael Blohm-Pape for several years. The couple's affection for one another is evident through their social media posts, which brim with romantic and dreamy pictures and videos.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape's marriage:

Now according to ETimes TV, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are all set to tie the knot on 1st July 2023. The two have been dating for over four years now and are going stronger than ever. Although they have planned to have two weddings, a Christian one and the other in a purely Bengali tradition. The reports also suggest that Sreejita will postpone her honeymoon for a few months.

This is because the Bigg Boss 16 fame will soon begin shooting for a web series directly after her wedding. She will be seen on the OTT platform in a romantic web series More details of the show are yet to be announced, and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

A few days ago, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape were spotted together, radiating happiness at the success party of Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita had confirmed during the media interaction that she and her boyfriend are all set to tie the knot in 2023. Their wedding celebrations will span across Germany and Goa, with a grand post-wedding party planned in Mumbai.

Sreejita De's professional life:

Sreejita De has showcased her acting prowess in various popular shows, including Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and more. The actress was also a contestant in the hit reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita was last seen in the fun-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull along with other Bigg Boss 16 contestants such as Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and more.

