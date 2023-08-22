Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer adds another car to her collection; shares PICS with her 'naya sadasya'

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she starred as the lead in the hit show Imlie. Post this, the actress participated in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16 and her stint in the show was praised by the audience. Sumbul has a massive fan following owing to her talent and good looks. She has been a part of the entertainment industry since a very young age. Over the years, she has starred in numerous shows and films and has achieved immense popularity.

Sumbul Touqeer purchases a new car:

Now, Sumbul Touqeer has achieved another milestone in her personal life. The Bigg Boss 16 fame is now an owner of a swanky Maruti Suzuki car. Taking to her social media handle, Sumbul shared a few snaps with her new luxurious automobile. In these photos, the actress is sporting a pink top and has paired it with white jeans and white sneakers. She carried a sling bag to complete her look as she stepped out to buy her new baby. Sharing these photos, Sumbul wrote, "Naya sadasya is hereee!!!! And it is blueeee!!!! Thank you @marutisuzukiofficial and #raviwaarwithstarparivaar."

Sumbul Touqeer's PICS with her car-

As soon as this was up on the internet, friends and fans showered love on the actress and congratulated her for her new lavish purchase. Ulka Gupta wrote, "Yayy finally", Archana Gautam commented, "Congratulations baby" and more such amazing comments continued.

For the unversed, Sumbul arrived at the car showroom with her sisters and father Touqeer Khan to buy her new car. She was spotted by paparazzi as she entered the car showroom with her family.

Watch the video here-

About Sumbul Touqeer's upcoming project:

Sumbul Touqeer will be playing an IAS officer in her upcoming daily soap titled Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will revolve around the life of a strong, female character, Kavya. Kavya's desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. This will be the first time that Sumbul will star opposite Mishkat Varma in a show. The premiere date and time of the show are yet to be announced!

