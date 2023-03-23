Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer gets bit by a monkey as she vacations with Ulka Gupta; See PICS

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress is quite active on social media handles and often shares updates regarding her personal and professional life.

Sumbul Touqeer gets bit by a monkey:

For the uninformed, Sumbul Touqeer and actress Ulka Gupta recently jetted off to Ooty for a vacation. The actresses were constantly sharing a glimpse of their vacation with their fans on their social media handles. Today, Sumbul shared a shocking incident that took place while they were exploring the streets of Ooty. Sumbul got bit by a monkey on her leg and the Imlie actress showed her injury on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture of the injury, Sumbul wrote, "The art" she then shared a picture of the monkey and wrote, "The artist".

Sumbul then wrote, "That monkey bit me". Ulka Gupta then shared a snap with Sumbul from the hospital and uploaded a picture of a monkey, and wrote, "Why did you do this."

Take a look at the PICS here-

Sumbul Touqeer's professional life:

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. She won many hearts with her performance and rose to stardom for her acting skills. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

