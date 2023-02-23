Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer is back to television in a new avatar; DEETS Inside

The Imlie-actress Sumbul Touqeer was recently seen in the Bigg Boss house as one of the youngest contestants in the house. The 19-year-old enjoyed a huge fan following and was on good terms in the house with Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta. She was the second last person who got evicted just before the grand finale week. Shiv also shared that he considers Sumbul his younger sister. Recently, as the Bigg Boss buzz is settling, the contestants are making headlines for their upcoming projects.

Talking about upcoming projects, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen making an appearance in Dear Ishq. She is essaying the role of an influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan's (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim). Sumbul is excited to be a part of the show as this is the first time after her stint in Bigg Boss that her fans will see her acting. Sharing her excitement, she said, "I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after 'Big Boss' where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor."