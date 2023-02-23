Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer is back to television in a new avatar; DEETS Inside
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer will be seen in a new avatar in the Sehban Azim-Niyati Fatnani show, Dear Ishq. She wants to put her best foot forward.
The Imlie-actress Sumbul Touqeer was recently seen in the Bigg Boss house as one of the youngest contestants in the house. The 19-year-old enjoyed a huge fan following and was on good terms in the house with Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta. She was the second last person who got evicted just before the grand finale week. Shiv also shared that he considers Sumbul his younger sister. Recently, as the Bigg Boss buzz is settling, the contestants are making headlines for their upcoming projects.
Talking about upcoming projects, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen making an appearance in Dear Ishq. She is essaying the role of an influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan's (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim). Sumbul is excited to be a part of the show as this is the first time after her stint in Bigg Boss that her fans will see her acting. Sharing her excitement, she said, "I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after 'Big Boss' where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor."
This is not the first time Sumbul will be working with Atif Khan, director of Dear Ishq. Sumbul, who rose to fame for playing the lead in the television drama Imlie has worked with him for the show. She shared, “I have worked with Atif sir previously and am thoroughly excited to be on his set. I feel very comfortable around him and deeply respect and admire him. I've met Niyati and she is really sweet and fun to be around. I am looking forward to audience reactions and hope they enjoy seeing me in a different avatar.”
About Dear Ishq
Dear Ishq is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh's book titled 'Write Me A Love Story' and revolves around the love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, and Buneet Kapoor. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
