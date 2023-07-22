Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan all set for her next TV show; Title revealed

Sumbul Touqueer Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian Television Industry. She started her career with a small role in the romantic drama Isharo Isharo Mein. However, her breakthrough came when she played the titular character in the family drama. Her endearing screen presence, method acting skills, and electrifying chemistry with co-stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan garnered her immense praise. After her successful stint in Imlie, she decided to participate in the controversial yet popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16. Although it was a challenging journey for her as a teenager inside the house, she managed to persevere and reached the semi-finals of the show.

Now, the Imlie fame actress is all set to grace television screens once again, much to the delight of her die-hard fans who have been eagerly awaiting her comeback in acting. She is set to play the lead role in a romantic drama. While an official confirmation is yet to come from the actress and her team, a source close to her revealed that the 19-year-old has already shot the first promo for the show and will begin shooting for the series soon.

The title of Sumbul’s yet untitled drama revealed

Sumbul Touqueer Khan has been away from daily soaps for a while, but her presence in the Indian entertainment industry has left a lasting impact. The young and enthusiastic actress gained massive popularity with her role in the show Imlie. Additionally, she showcased her versatility by participating in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 16 and Entertainment Ki Raat. Apart from her television work, Sumbul has also made appearances in romantic music videos. She reunited with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan in the music video Ishq Ho Gaya Hai and recently starred in Saazishen alongside Sumedh Mughdhakar, known for his role in Radha Krishna. Beyond her acting talents, the 19-year-old has proven to be an overachiever since the beginning. She took on the responsibility of managing her entire household after her mother's passing and strives to provide a better life for her family. Besides her acting pursuits, the Bigg Boss 16 fame also has a keen interest in poetry and is a talented dancer as well, showcasing her multifaceted skills.

The Imlie fame has become a household name now and enjoys massive popularity on social media. Recently, it was revealed that Sumbul has signed a new show and now the title of the show has been revealed. According to sources, “The show will be titled Kavya. It will be a passionate love story of an IAS and an IPS officer. It will focus on the challenges faced by women in order to balance their marriage and carrier.”

