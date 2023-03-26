Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer looks beautiful as she drops PICS from her Ooty vacation; Seen yet?

Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been making headlines ever since she entered the showbiz world. Be it the flawless acting skills in Imlie or her strong performance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, this young actress has won millions of hearts and is climbing the stairs of success. She is quite active on her social media and keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts.

Sumbul Touqeer's new PICS:

Currently, the Imlie actress has taken some time off from her busy schedule and has reached Ooty with actress Ulka Gupta. Both the girls seem to be having a gala time in Ooty as Sumbul has not forgotten to treat her fans with her beautiful pictures. Sumbul has posted photos of herself on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a beautiful outfit as she explores the tea field.

In one pic, Sumbul is seen in a cute tea picker's outfit, and in another picture, she is slaying in a short skirt, and her cool blue hair gives her a cute well as a stunning look.

Sharing these snaps, the Imlie actress captioned, "Kashmir main tu Kanyakumari."

Fans flooded her comment section and wrote, "Kashmiri girl, Kashir ki gulabo, Thts so cute of you @sumbul_touqeer ..Blessings. Enjoyy."

About Sumbul's career

Sumbul began her career as a child artist but she became a household name after portraying the lead role in the Star Plus show Imlie opposite Fahmaan Khan. Later she went on to participate in Bigg Boss 16. She also has been part of shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Jodha Akbar, and Waaris.

Sumbul made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 in Aayushman Khurana starring Article 15.

