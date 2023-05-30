Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer pens a heartwrenching note as her cat passes away

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is going through a sorrowful day as she mourns the loss of her beloved cat, Clouds. In a recent emotional post shared on her social media, Sumbul expressed her grief and the deep bond she shared with her feline companion. The sad news has saddened her fans and well-wishers, who are offering their condolences and support.

Sumbul Touqeer’s cat passes away:

A few hours ago, Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared an emotional post. The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared a black-and-white picture of the bracelet and penned a heart-wrenching note for her cat Clouds. She wrote, “Clouds…. I love you ……I’ll hold you safe in my heart forever….may you find peace my bachchu…… you lived with us for only a month but you gave memories to cherish forever……… I miss youI’ll always love you !!”

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer’s post here-

About Sumbul Touqeer’s personal life:

For the uninformed, Sumbul Touqeer is riding high on success post her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress recently became a proud owner of a lavish apartment in Mumbai which she purchased with her hard-earned money.

Sumbul Touqeer's professional life:

Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist, and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul gained more stardom after she participated in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress is presently seen in an entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

