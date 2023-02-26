Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer purchases a new house, asks fans to give suggestions for home decor; Watch

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. Sumbul Touqeer's new video:

Today again, the Imlie actress left fans stunned as she revealed that she has now purchased a new house. Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans. In this video, Sumbul says, "Hey guys, mera naya ghar ready ho rha hai abhi filal aur kaam chal rha hai joh mei aapko bohot jaldi dikhaungi." Sumbul then introduces her architect Radhika, who says, "I think it's in process and I'm sure everyone will like it because it's Sumbul's house." Sumbul then says, "Agar aap logo ko kuch suggestion dene hai aap chahate hai kuch aapke pasand se kare, toh please hume bata de message kar de, comment kar de ki hume kya karna chahiye aur." Radhika says, "Hum make sure karenge ki voh hum consider kare. She then gives a glimpse of her abode in which we see the labors working on her house. Fans and friends have dropped congratulations on her video.

Watch the video here-

About Sumbul Touqeer: For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. She won many hearts with her performance and rose to stardom for her acting skills. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam on her dance with Fahmaan Khan that went viral: 'Sumbul maaregi pakad ke'