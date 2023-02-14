Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer shakes a leg along with her 'rockstar' Abdu Rozik on Jhoome Jo Pathaan; Watch

Bigg Boss season 16 grand finale episode premiered on February 12 and rapper MC Stan was declared as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. As usual, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 had a grand celebration with host Salman Khan post the finale episode. Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and others dropped photos with Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan. Sumbul also shared another video from the after-party with the audience's favorite Chota Bhaijaan.

Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared a video with Abdu Rozik aka Chota Bhaijaan on her Instagram handle. In this video, the superstars look cute as they shake a leg together on Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Sumbul is seen wearing a white sweatshirt and brown shorts, whereas Abdu is seen donning a shimmery black jacket and has paired it with denim jeans. Sharing this clip on her Instagram handle, Sumbul wrote, "One with my rockstar." Fans have showered their love on both in the comment section.

Watch Sumbul's video here-

About Sumbul Touqeer:

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. She won many hearts with her performance and rose to stardom for her acting skills. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

About Abdu Rozik:

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. During his conversation with host Salman Khan in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik revealed that he will be seen doing Big Brother UK. Also, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.