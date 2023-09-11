Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer shares BTS pics from Kavya; gets nostalgic

Sumbul Touqeer has garnered a huge fan base with her show Imlie and was also seen as part of the most-watched show on Indian television, Bigg Boss 16. With her sheer determination and courage, she was able to last longer than thought in the show. After becoming a fan-favorite celebrity, Sumbul took some time off from the screen and is now coming back with her show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. With an interesting storyline, the actress is set to play an IAS officer Kaya Bansal, who wants to make a difference in society and win back her father's pride.

The show will have a story-telling of Kavya's life as she left her love only to become a righteous officer to cater to people's needs. The show is coming this September. Recently the actress posted a story on her Instagram handle sharing some fun behind the scenes with her on-screen family.

Sumbul posts a fun story on her social media

The Imile actress has always shared BTS moments from Kavya, to give her fans a sneak peek and today she posted a story of her reel life parents. The actress is seen posing with her co-actors and captioned it- 'Arrey Chhote Kaka' (Younger uncle). Previously the actress posted a collection of pictures with her co-star Mishkat Varma, who will also be seen in the same show as Kavya's second love interest.

With her upcoming show, fans have been showering her with the best compliments and hoping that her show will be a massive hit. On one of her posts, a fan wrote: "Mata rani kre apka ye show imlie se bhi zyada kamyab ho or apko or puri kavya team ko dher sari kamyabi de . all the best my bacha" (Hope this show be more successful than Imlie and all the best wishes to Kavya team).

Another fan commented: "are mam aap Imlie me comeback kab karoge audians aapka bahut wait karahe hai" (Mam, when will you come back in Imlie, fans are eager to see you). A user noted, "ALWAYS REMEMBER THAT YOU ARE STRONG, BRAVE AND CAN DO ANYTHING YOU PUT YOUR MIND TO. GOOD LUCK!"

Apart from her new show, Sumbul is now and then linked with Farmaan Khan but both closed the rumors with a statement that they are very good friends. During her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, she was seen getting closer to Shalin Bhanot and was accused of hampering Tina Dutta and Shalin's relationship.

