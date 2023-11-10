Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta dazzles in glittery outfits as she begins her Diwali celebrations; See PIC

Diwali is just around the corner, Tina Datta is fully immersed in the festive celebrations. In a recent clip, she shares the joy of the Festival of Lights with her adorable pet Bruno, starting the auspicious occasion away from her family. The Uttaran star radiates pure elegance in her stunning Diwali attire, appearing nothing short of heavenly.

Tina Datta gives a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Naxalbari fame posted a video wherein she is seen rocking two looks. The clip begins with the Bigg Boss 16 contestant exuding charm in a pastel blue lehenga set paired with statement jewelry. As the frame shifts, Tina is seen in a yellow and blue-colored traditional wear. The Beintehaa actress is cuddling her pet dog Bruno in the video.

Alongside the snippet, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 contestant wrote, “Today starts the auspicious festival of Diwali and this year like many, I’m celebrating away from family. However, Bruno has been a constant in my life, by my side always. Sharing a glimpse of what Diwali is looking like in our world.”

Here’s Tina Datta’s latest Instagram post:

Netizens react to Tina Datta’s post

As soon as Tina Datta shared the reel on her social media account, users began to pour in love for her in the comments section. A netizen wrote, “Wow so beautiful reel. Forever in love with this reel ur smile is so bright it illustrates the whole reel, Love Bruno.” Another stated, “I’'m so proud of you!! You just don't know how much I love seeing you in Traditionalsssss, the way you give your best looks, best adayein, the way you carry it.” A third one drooled over and penned, “Ufff that gajra,that jumkhas.”

About Tina Datta

Tina Datta began acting as a child artist. She made her debut at the age of five with Sister Nivedita. She went on to feature in Bengali films like Pita Maata Santan, Dus Number Bari, and others. The actress starred with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Chokher Bali. She also played young Lalita in Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan’s cult classic, Parineeta.

Tina Datta tasted fame with Colors TV’s show Uttaran. The Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actress made headlines after she participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year. She was constantly under the limelight for her on-and-off relationship with Shalin Bhanot and bitter-sweet equation with Sreejita De.

