Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta mourns the loss of her grandmother, writes a heartfelt note: 'And lost a piece of my heart…'

Actress Tina Datta, known for her roles in popular television shows, is mourning the loss of her grandmother, who recently passed away. On January 15, the actress shared an emotional tribute on social media, posting a series of photos and videos that showcased the special bond she shared with her grandmother.

Tina Datta expressed her grief in a heartfelt note, describing her grandmother as her safe haven, comfort zone, and source of happiness. She reminisced about the love and warmth she received from her grandmother, recalling sweet memories of cheek rubs, playful moments, and her grandmother's delicious homemade dishes. She begins the note with, "And lost a piece of my heart... Someone who was extremely dear to me and loved me with all her heart..."

In her post, the Bigg Boss 16 fame shared how her grandmother's spirituality influenced her and how deeply she will miss her presence. Calling her "Amma," Tina remembered her grandmother's natural beauty and the way she glowed without any effort. She fondly recalled how she would rub her cheeks against her grandmother’s and ask to look as beautiful as her. The actress concluded her post by expressing her love and gratitude for her grandmother, whom she lovingly referred to as "Amma" and "Minu," and acknowledged that life will never be the same without her.

Tina’s heartfelt words reflected the irreplaceable void her grandmother’s loss has left in her life. She passed away on January 11, 4 days before Tina shared this news. Her fans and friends from the entertainment industry have flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences, offering strength during this difficult time.

Vindu Dara Singh wrote, "Om Shanti, you loved and looked after her so beautifully and spent all the time possible with her. Now she is your angel forever, looking after you." Vaidehi Nair commented, "RIP."

