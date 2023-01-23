Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan and Karan Johar to host the show now instead of Salman Khan? Report

The reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan , is in the news for the previous weekend that highlighted Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's feud . The show is making noise for several reasons, and the latest buzz on social media is about Bollywood superstar and host Salman Khan missing as the host. A report in ETimes states that filmmakers Farah Khan and Karan Johar will cover up for Salman Khan.

As per the news portal, Salman Khan had given dates to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 only till mid-January. However, the makers of this reality show have extended the season, and Salman Khan has a choc-o-bloc schedule given a line-up of his upcoming Bollywood films. However, he has agreed to host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, which gave a huge respite to the channel. The news portal further stated that this season was supposed to end in mid-January but the channel wanted to give it a shot by extending the season.

When Salman Khan was informed about the extension of Bigg Boss 16, he wasn't surprised. After the massive success of Bigg Boss 13 and its extension, the channel followed suit for the following seasons. However, Salman has no dates available and has opted out of hosting the Weekend Ka Vaars. The episodes will be divided between Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Farah Khan and Karan Johar, who have previously hosted the show too. Recently, the Tees Maar Khan director was also seen on Bigg Boss 16 and even gave a reality check to contestant Shalin Bhanot.

The report further adds that there isn't any animosity between the channel and Salman Khan. In fact, the Dabangg star has stated if his calendar allows then he might even come and host a few episodes of the ongoing season. Talking about choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and Karan Johar, this isn't the first time that they will be gracing the show as hosts. Karan and Farah have appeared previously too to fill in Salman's boots.

Interestingly, Farah Khan was among the first few hosts to come on board for Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, and is familiar with the format.