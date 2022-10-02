Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan asks brother Sajid Khan to 'go and be' himself as he enters BB house

Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is making the right amout of noise. The premiere episode of the show went live yesterday, 1st of October, and the audiences were thrilled because there were a few totally unexpected contestants participating in this year's Bigg Boss. The biggest surprise was filmmaker Sajid Khan being a part of the show. The filmmaker has been away from the media and this is probably the first time in a long time that he has made his presence, publicly felt. Sajid Khan has given a number successful films like Heyy Baby, Housefull and Housefull 2 in his successful direction career and is gearing up for his comeback film, 100 Percent, which releases on Diwali 2023.

Sajid Khan shocked viewers by his surprise entry in Season 16 of Bigg Boss. He talked about how he had become arrogant and pompous after three back to back hit films namely Heyy Baby, Housefull and Housefull 2, earlier on in his career, and how he has now become modest, after tasting failure with a couple of films that didn't do well after that. When Salman Khan confronted with him, he said that success had gone to his head and now he is a changed person. Sajid also went on to talk about how he was removed from his last movie project without any kind of prior notice and how he had no work for the next couple of years. His sister Farah Khan has always been very supportive of him. Salman asked Sajid if his sister Farah had anything to say to him before he entered the Bigg Boss house, given that she herself been a Bigg Boss hoss in the past. Sajid revealed what Farah told him. She said, "Go and be yourself. Let the whole world see who you are". The words should stir a lot of positivity and confidence into Sajid Khan.