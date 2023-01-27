Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan calls Tina Datta & Priyanka Choudhary's behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot 'disgusting'

Farah called out Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their 'disgusting' behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot. She said that in the past few days, Tina and Priyanka has been continuously making fun of Shalin in his weakest moments. Farah mentioned that Shalin is seeking therapy due to the mental pressure he is facing because of them. Tina tried to defend herself by saying that both Priyanka and her have been portrayed in a wrong light which didn't go well with Farah who asked her to listen to her patiently. She mentioned how Tina wanted to quit the show owing to the chipping of her tooth but completely ignored Shalin's condition.

Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing some new twists and turns everyday. This time, filmmaker Farah Khan hosted the show in Salman Khan's absence. Not only she entertained the housemates, but she also pointed out the wrongdoings of the contestants.

The host also questioned Priyanka and said that she lives in a bubble where she calls herself as 'sachaai ki murat' but in reality she is not what she portrays herself as. She further asked her to stop calling herself a statue of honesty from now on as she has burst her bubble completely.

Farah even mentioned how negative Priyanka looked in last week. To this, Tina arrogantly said that this is all because of her. The filmmaker warned her that if she doesn't listen, she will walk out. Tina's immediate reaction is an arrogant head nod. Farah told her that this is the reason why people have a problem with her inside the house. Tina kept talking due to which Farah walked out.

Anil Kapoor graced the show

Anil Kapoor entered the house and asked Archana Gautam to recite a shaayari for him. Archana blushed and closed her eyes. As she was reciting her shaayari, the actor hugged her from behind. Archana jumped with joy. The actor also gifted her a photo frame with rose drawn by him. The drawing also had Anil's autograph on it. Later, Anil assigned a task to the housemates to name the contestant who's a manager and tell whom they are managing. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka get the maximum votes from the house and were addressed as 'managers'.

Mika Singh entered the show

Singer Mika Singh also entered the show as a guest. He made contestants dance to his tunes. He also conducted a task which involved contestants giving an electric shock to each other. While giving shock, the contestants had to give them a reality check they needed.

