Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan gets a 'burger' for Abdu Rozik, calls Priyanka Choudhary show's Deepika Padukone

Bigg Boss 16, touted as one of the most controversial seasons of the show has been serving the right amount of entertainment to the audience. The contestants leave no stone unturned to grab the eyeballs of the masses with their acts. The sixteenth season witnessed several new formats such as the Bigg Boss anthem, families getting involved in house matters, Bigg Boss playing along with the contestants, a concert night, and one of the most adorable additions to this season was a pet, Mahin. Along with this, owing to the season's popularity, the show has even got an extension for a month and will end in February 2023. Bigg Boss 16 weekend ka vaar episodes are also held every Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. Every Sunday, a special segment is arranged for the entertainment of the contestants where Shekhar Suman graces the show and takes a dig at the contestants. Speaking of everything new, the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 16 will have its most awaited Family special episodes. As the contestants are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, the housemates will soon be surprised as their family members would enter the show, and not for a single day but for an entire week.

Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Colors TV recently shared a promo on its Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of the Family Special episode of Bigg Boss 16. In this promo, we see Bigg Boss says, "Aap sabhi apne ghar walo ko kaafi miss kar rahe honge" soon after which all the contestants get too emotional. All the contestants are seen expressing their emotions and crying as they were missing their families. The caption of this promo read, "Poore hafte contestants rahenge apne gharwaalon ke saath." The promo suggests that the contestants will spend an entire week with their families in Bigg Boss' house. This will be the first time the contestants will be locked with their families for a whole week in Bigg Boss 16 house.

Farah Khan enters Bigg Boss 16: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the show will celebrate Family Special, where all the housemates' families will be seen entering the house and spending a week with the contestants. Farah Khan will also be entering Bigg Boss 16 to spend time with her brother Sajid Khan. Farah Khan will get a take on a lot of cuisines in the Bigg Boss 16 house like Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao, and more. Along with this, she will also bring Abdu Rozik's favorite 'burgir' which is a burger with her and will surprise the latter. Farah Khan also calls Priyanka Choudhary Bigg Boss house' Deepika Padukone. Along with Farah Khan, the other family members will enter the show to spend time with the contestants. Update about Bigg Boss 16: Last week, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 16 were Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Soundarya Sharma. These contestants were nominated to get evicted from the show however, there were no evictions, and all are presently a part of Bigg Boss 16. In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, it was seen that host Salman Khan invited housemates' family members onto the stage of the show, and he discussed house matters with them. The family members who were invited were Shalin Bhanot's mother, Shiv Thakare's mother, Tina Datta's mother, MC Stan's mother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, Sumbul Touqeer's uncle, Archana Gautam's brother and Sreejita De's fiance. Salman also announced that they will soon enter the show and spend time with the contestants. About Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM when 17 contestants entered the show to get locked inside for a few months. However, the contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Amongst them, Ankit Gupta was evicted by the housemates. At present, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, and Sreejita De. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

