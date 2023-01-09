Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan gives a reality check to Shalin Bhanot; says, 'Tina never takes a stand for you'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a rollercoaster ride of emotions. While, the contestants were happy to meet their loved ones after spending a lot of time in the house, they also got several reality checks from them. As this week is a family week, the loved ones of the contestants came to meet them inside the house. The first one to enter the house is Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan. After meeting with her brother, she spent some time with the other contestants and had a conversation with them. She also gave her honest point of view and reality checks to every contestant. The director dropped some truth bombs on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. It all started when Shalin questioned Farah about Tina's feelings for him and asked if the latter is faking it. Farah replied, "Sometimes, I think that Tina likes you but she never takes a stand for you. Even when she is sitting with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, she never takes your side. At one point she must have had feelings, but it doesn't look like that now".

Later, Tina also had a conversation with Farah and asked if it looks like she tortures Shalin. To this, the director replied, "Yes, it looks like you're torturing Shalin. You can't sit peacefully even for two minutes. You talk and them immediately start to fight. Even if Shalin is good to you, you're ready to pounce on him. I'm telling you, you're the one who instigates fights with Shalin". Shalin joined the conversation and Farah said that she told Tina to give a shot to your relationship. Shalin intervened and said, "Tina trusts Maheen (dog) more than me. She don't trust me at all. Respect and trust are the most important things. So if these things aren't there, then why would I lose my dignity for this relationship?" After listening to Tina and Shalin's conversation, Farah jokingly requested Bigg Boss to let her out of the house as she can't handle such things anymore.