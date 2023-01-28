Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan slams Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for making fun of Shalin Bhanot; calls her a 'vamp'

Farah mentioned how Priyanka calls herself 'sachaai ki murat' because she used to stand up for what's right. She further said that Priyanka looked more negative than Tina last week.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed some high-voltage drama. After host Farah Khan bashed Tina Datta for her behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot, she slammed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for making fun of Shalin's mental health. She further called both Priyanka and Tina 'bullies.' As Priyanka started to defend herself, Farah stopped her and said that she earlier used to look like a 'heroine', but now she is a 'vamp'.

Farah Khan bashes Tina Datta

The new host and filmmaker Farah Khan called out Tina Datta for her 'disgusting' behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot and called her a bully. She added that she continously made fun of Shalin's mental state. Farah not only bashed her but also highlighted the importance of mental health. She spoke about how Shalin is seeking therapy due to the mental pressure he is facing because of her in the house.

Tina defended herself by saying that she has been portrayed in the wrong light. Farah said that Tina wanted to quit the show owing to the chipping of her tooth but completely ignored Shalin's condition. She also singled out Tina for continuing the streak of taking advantage of contestants and cutting ties with them as per her own convenience. When Tina kept arguing with Farah, the filmmaker walked out.

Kartik Aaryan graced the show

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan entered the house and spent some time with the contestants. He announced a task for all the female contestants which involved image consultation. In the task, contestants had to choose a consultant for themselves. The game became interesting when Shalin Bhanot picked Priyanka as his consultant. When asked about the reason, he said that Priyanka has a tendency to form opinions about people without getting to know them personally. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan pick Archana Gautam as their consultant.

Kartik also performed an act with Archana where he hugged her from behind. Archana beamed with joy and called him 'bhaiya' which left everyone in splits. The actor also danced with Priyanka to a romantic song.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.