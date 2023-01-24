Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan to host Weekend Ka Vaar episode; Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others grace the show

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has been the talk of the town since it started airing. Either the controversies or the contestants grab the limelight and keep the audiences engaged. The 16th season has become widely popular for its never before seen concepts and content and fans are enjoying it. Recently several reports were doing rounds that Salman Khan has opted out of the show owing to his busy schedule. As per recent developments, Farah Khan and Karan Johar will don Salman's hat and host Bigg Boss 16.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is all set to step into Salman Khan's shoes to host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, owing to the success of the show, Bigg Boss 16 makers recently announced that the show will get an extension till February 2023. However, Salman Khan had given dates to the makers of Bigg Boss 16 only till mid-January because he has a tight schedule for his upcoming Bollywood films. So in his absence, Farah Khan and reportedly Karan Johar will be seen hosting the forthcoming episodes of the show.

Although, Salman Khan has agreed to host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, which gave a huge respite to the channel. In fact, the Dabangg star has stated if his calendar allows then he might even come and host a few episodes of the ongoing season. Talking about choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and Karan Johar, this isn't the first time they will be hosting the show. Karan and Farah have appeared previously too to fill in Salman's boots.

Speaking about Farah Khan, the Om Shanti Om director had earlier graced Bigg Boss 16 as a family member to support and motivate her brother Sajid Khan. While interacting with the housemates, she shared her unfiltered opinions about them and made several revelations.

Along with this, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see special guests gracing the show. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh will make a grand appearance on Bigg Boss 16.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. Recently, Soundarya Sharma was evicted in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.