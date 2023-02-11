Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates: Rohit Shetty to choose Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's contestant; Know about winner

Among the top five finalists, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam, Bigg Boss 16 will announce one of them as the winner on Sunday, February 12. The grand finale episode will go live on Colors from 7 PM onwards and the winner will be declared by none other than the show's host, and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. After a break of two weeks, he will be hosting the grand finale episode. The Bigg Boss 16 finale episode can also be watched on Voot.