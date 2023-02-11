Bigg Boss 16 Finale Live Updates: Rohit Shetty to choose Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's contestant; Know about winner
Blockbuster filmmaker and action guru Rohit Shetty will make a surprise inside the Bigg Boss 16 house with a mission. He will be selecting a contestant for his upcoming adventurous action-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The contestants will be pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears. To know, who wins a direct ticket to Rohit Shetty's show, keep reading this space.
- Firstly, host Salman Khan's return after two weeks is highly expected by the audience.
- Secondly, a competitive dance performance between contenders Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare will take place.
- Shalin Bhanot will perform an act that will revolve around his relationship with former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta.
- Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are likely to appear at the Grand Finale's opening to promote the sequel of their blockbuster film, Gadar 2.
- Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and nation's favourite, Abdu Rozik might be seen shaking a leg alongside Salman Khan. Interestingly, Rozik is also a part of the superstar's film ensemble cast film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
- Archana Gautam and MC Stan are also set to rock the stage with their electrifying acts.
Among the top five finalists, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam, Bigg Boss 16 will announce one of them as the winner on Sunday, February 12. The grand finale episode will go live on Colors from 7 PM onwards and the winner will be declared by none other than the show's host, and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan. After a break of two weeks, he will be hosting the grand finale episode. The Bigg Boss 16 finale episode can also be watched on Voot.