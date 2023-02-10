Bigg Boss 16 Finale POLL: Who do you think has the potential to win the trophy of the Salman Khan-hosted show?

Bigg Boss 16 , touted as the most controversial reality show, is all set to draw its curtain by announcing the winner on 12 February. After entertaining the audience for more than four months, the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. The viewers had a close eye on their journey and thus voted for them based on their performance.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

Throughout Bigg Boss 16 journey Priyanka, Chahar Choudhary was seen expressing her strong opinion in everyone's argument and was even called out for that. Her bond with Ankit Gupta became the talk of the town but her game was also applauded by the viewers. Salman Khan often took a dig at her and called her 'Sachai ki murat'. As Priyanaka showcased her unfiltered personality on the show, she thus became one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 16.

MC Stan:

MC Stan became quite popular on the show for some of his one-liners such as 'Aye shemdi' and 'P-town baby'. During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan faced a rough patch and wanted to take a voluntary exit from the show. He sailed through a lot of ups and downs, and the 'mandali' that is Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik stood by him as his strong pillars. His genuine personality was loved by the viewers who showered love on him, and he became one of the finalists.

Shiv Thakare:

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare's strong personality and point of view during the fights were applauded by the viewers. He was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali' and was called out for being calculative in his decision-making. But despite everything, Shiv was hailed by the viewers for being a true friend of MC Stan, for helping Shalin Bhanot when he was feeling low, for being caring to Sumbul Touqeer, for his pure friendship with Abdu Rozik, and for supporting the 'mandali' through the highs and lows. These traits of Shiv Thakare made him one of the finalists of the show.

Archana Gautam:

Archana Gautam is one such contestant who received immense love from the audience but was also criticized several times for her uncalled drama. Host Salman Khan often praised her for being vocal about the 'muddas' in the house but also slammed her for expressing it in the wrong way. Though she went below the belt several times during tasks and fights, she never failed to entertain the audience by irritating others or with her hilarious 'shayris'.

Shalin Bhanot:

Be it Shalin Bhanot's love-hate relationship with Tina Datta or his obsession with chicken, he never skipped a chance to express his opinion despite getting schooled by Salman Khan several times. Shalin paved the way and thus became one of the finalists of the show after receiving love from the audience.

Now as Bigg Boss 16 will draw its curtains on February 12, who do you think has the potential to lift the trophy of the season?