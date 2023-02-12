Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare perform the final act as partners; Deets inside

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode will air on February 12 and one of the top 5 finalists will lift the trophy of the season. Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Well, Shiv and Priyanka’s never ending fights have got them to the finale and now both the contestants will perform the final act together.

Talking about the finale act, Priyanka and Shiv will get choreographed by popular choreographer Pratik Utekar. It would be a duet act where both of them will show their one vs one rivalry they had throughout the season. A shower will also be used in the act as they will depict fire and water. Moreover, they will also be seen donning black outfits.

Speaking about the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen hosting the finale episodes of the show. Last weekend's episodes were hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Also, Rohit Shetty graced the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 and picked Shalin Bhanot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi .

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains on February 12.