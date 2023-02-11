Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rohit Shetty brings adventure on the sets of the grand finale

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to welcome a night of excitement and thrill in the house as the contestants gear up for the grand finale. The top 5 contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam will be competing for the trophy. Amidst all the excitement, a new promo video on Colors Instagram has revealed Rohit Shetty entering the Bigg Boss house in style with a mission in mind. The actor will select a worthy contestant to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty challenges the contestants with different tasks to check their performance. Viewers can expect the finalists to give their best as they will be pushed to their limits with the stunts. The video shows the contestants holding their breath underwater, dodging electric shocks, performing death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confronting their fears. Apart from the challenging tasks, the show also promises other twists and turns. Rohit Shetty, the ace filmmaker will step into the shoes of a filmmaker as he assigns roles for Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan to play out. Shalin and Archana will play a couple trying to convince their "father" MC Stan to support their love story.