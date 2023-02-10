Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Rohit Shetty to select a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season; Deets Inside

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 is in its final leg, and within the next three days, the show will get the winner of the 16th season. The entire season was packed with intense drama, controversies, challenges, unexpected twists and turns, and a lot more that kept the audience hooked. Similarly, the grand finale episodes of the show promise a lot of entertainment which will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The top 5 contestants who made it to the finals include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam.

During the grand finale episodes of Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi's host Rohit Shetty will also be seen gracing the show. Interestingly, Rohit will be announcing and picking a contestant from the top 5 for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This will be happening for the first time in history that the contestants will get an opportunity during the finale episodes. There are speculations that Rohit Shetty might choose Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare for Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season. However, it will be interesting to see who gets an opportunity again to feature in a reality show.

Contestants bagging big projects:

Just like Khatron Ke Khiladi, there are several contestants who bagged big opportunities during and after their stints in Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has bagged Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig are gearing up for their new show, Junooniyat. Audience favorite Abdu Rozik will also reportedly star in Big Brother UK. Some reports also claim that Ekta Kapoor was impressed with Shalin Bhanot's acting skills when she recently visited Bigg Boss 16 house. Due to this, Shalin is now finalized to play the male lead in the Hindi remake of Beauty and the Beast. Reportedly, Tina Datta has also bagged a big-budget South film.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains on February 12.