Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shalin Bhanot's final act revolves around his relationship with Tina Datta? Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode will air on February 12 and one of the top 5 finalists will lift the trophy of the season. Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Be it Shalin Bhanot's love-hate relationship with Tina Datta or his obsession with chicken, he never skipped a chance to express his opinion despite getting schooled by Salman Khan several times.

For the grand finale episode, Shalin Bhanot will get choreographed by popular choreographer Pratik Utekar. Speaking about Shalin's performance, he will make an entry through the tunnel built inside Bigg Boss' house. Shalin then announces 'Mai iss show ko host karna chahta hu.' As soon as Shalin steps into the living area, he gets a shock and then Bijlee Bijlee plays. His finale act revolves around his relationship with Tina Datta and other members of the house. There is a special segment for his love for chicken. A small sequence is also prepared in his act wherein people around are wearing Salman Khan's masks and he does his signature hand movement. This is how he will showcase his entire Bigg Boss 16 journey through his performance.

Speaking about the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen hosting the finale episodes of the show. Last weekend's episodes were hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Also, Rohit Shetty will be seen gracing the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 and will pick a contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It will be interesting to see who bags the great opportunity among the top 5.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains on February 12.