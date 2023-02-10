Bigg Boss 16: From Gauahar Khan to Prince Narula, CHECK out who these ex-contestants are rooting for

After four months of intense drama, controversies, and challenges, fans of one of the most controversial shows, Big Boss 16 , are eagerly waiting to see the winner lift the trophy. The top 5 contestants who made it to the finals include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. As the show enters its final leg, ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss house are leaving no stone unturned to root for their favourite contestant. From Gauahar Khan to Prince Narula, read out to know who these ex-winners are rooting for.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is one of the active followers of Bigg Boss and this time also the actress revealed her favourite contestant and he is none other than Shiv Thakare. She took to her Twitter handle and said that Shiv Thakare is extremely entertaining. Not just this, Bigg Boss 9 winner also took to his Twitter handle and requested the audience to make Shiv win. He worte ‘Guys keep Voting for #ShivThakare and make him win #BB16.’

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia is someone who always puts his opinions regarding every contestant of the Bigg Boss house. Well this time, Rajiv is rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as he tweeted ‘Priyanka for the Win!!!! I do love everyone but I really wanna see her lift the trophy!!’ Ex-contestant Manu Punjabi who is a regular viewer of the show also came out in support of Priyanka during a recent task. He said ‘To take a stand for what is right, to take a stand when you see something wrong happening, and stand firm on your grounds. Priyanka needed no one's favor like others.’

MC Stan

MC Stan is also doing very well on the show as two former contestants of Bigg Boss house came in support of his game. Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary took to her Twitter handle and wrote ‘MC n shiv janta choice priyanka channel choice lets c who will win.’ Not just this, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian also tweeted about Stan and wrote ‘"Love the way #mcstan is finally opening out. Wish he was like this from the beginning. His Mumbaiya dialect n timing steals the show. Surely see him in the top 3.’

Archana Gautam

Well, Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal said that he likes Archana Gautam’s game. He said ‘Woh entertaining toh hai. Logo ko toh mein bhi irritating lag raha tha, joh dikhta hai, kuch karta hai wahi aage badhta hai.’ Evicted contestant Soundarya Sharma who was Archana’s close friend inside the house also said ‘. I thank the viewers for their love and support. I’m grateful to the contestants for teaching me lessons that I couldn’t have learned elsewhere. All the best to all of them and I can't wait to know who wins this game-changing Season. I hope Archana wins.’

Bigg Boss 16 update

After providing the audience with full blown entertainment, Bigg Boss 16 will draw its curtains this week. As the show unfolds excitement, fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. Watch the grand finale on February 12. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.