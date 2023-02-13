Bigg Boss 16: From MC Stan-Shalin's war of words to Priyanka-Nimrit's fight; A look at 7 controversial fights

After several twists and turns, Bigg Boss 16 took one final twist and declared its winner of the season, rapper MC Stan. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, while MC Stan lifted the winning trophy. Nobody expected MC Stan to win and this makes Bigg Boss 16 the most unexpected and engaging show. Fans of the show were taken by surprise as MC Stan was declared the winner of the show. This season was indeed a roller coaster ride, let’s have a look at the most controversial fights:

Soundarya Sharma-Archana Gautam's fight

This was one of the first ugliest flights in the BB16 house when Soundarya Sharma said, "Karma is a b***h." Archana Gautam, who was about the leave the dining area, turned around and called Soundarya a 'b***h'. She went on to hurl cutting remarks at her. The actress was seen laughing out loud as the former model continued to lash out at her. She then told Archana, "Maa baap ne tameez nahi sikhayi?" Soundarya replied and called her an illiterate woman and added, "It shows her class and level." Calling her 'do kaudi ki aurat', Archana said, "Uska class meko pata hai, audition dene jaati hai koi puchta bhi nahi hai. Pura Mumbai me naam kharaab hai iska."

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s fight

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta came close during their participation in the controversial reality show. From friends to lovers, things escalated a little too quickly between the duo. This left viewers, housemates and even the host of the show suspicious. Salman Khan even exposed the couple's 'fake' love angle on multiple occasions and asked them to instead focus on the game. Later, things took an ugly turn when they started getting into arguments. In one of the fights, Tina called Shalin ‘fake’ and the latter called her ‘acting ki dukaan.’

Archana Gautam throws boiling water

During a fight with Vikas Manaktala, Archana threw boiling water and left everyone shocked. During her stint, she locked heads with several celebrities and ended up getting into nasty arguments with almost all of them. But it didn't just stop at her threatening "Mor banake maarungi." She also took things to unexpected levels during the fights.

MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot abuse each other

During one of the episodes, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot got into an ugly war of words when both of them abused each other’s families. Both of them were schooled by host Salman Khan for their disrespectful behaviour and later they apologised to each other.

Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s families get involved

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father alleged that paid trolls were hired to attack the actress. After this, Nimrit's competitor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's family issued a statement on social media reacting to, what many thought, was a veiled dig. Both the notes only resulted in more tension between the actresses' fan clubs. However, both of them were against each other throughout the season, there families somehow got dragged into their fight.

Farah Khan walks out of the stage

During Salman Khan’s absence, Farah Khan hosted the show and called out Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary for their behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot. As Farah was trying to make both the actresses understand, Tina interrupted which made the former angry and she replied: "Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out." Walking off the stage, she said, "This is why people have a problem... this attitude... keep talking..."

Sumbul Touqeer’s father slammed Shalin Bhanot

During an episode, Sumbul Touqeer got the chance to talk to her father as he was unwell. His father asked Sumbul not to trust Shalin and Tina and even abused them for torturing their daughter. This led to a massive fight between Sumbul and Shalin where the former was quoted saying ‘I swear I will never ever talk to Shalin Bhanot.’

About Bigg Boss 16

The season was full of surprises, and the contestants and makers left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their content. Now after announcing MC Stan as the winner of the season, Bigg Boss 16 has drawn its curtain down today, February 12.