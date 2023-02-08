Bigg Boss 16: From 'Shemdi' to 'Jewellery pe mat jaa', 7 MC Stan's dialogues that went VIRAL

MC Stan is a popular name in the entertainment industry, he is known for his exceptional rapping skills. He is an Indian Hip hop artist, who has been born and raised in Pune, Maharashtra. He is presently making headlines with his presence in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. MC was earlier not feeling welcomed on the show, but with the passage of a few weeks in the house, he had revealed his real self in the house. The singer is seen stating his points and not listening to others. He also formed some good bonds with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan.

Stan is known for his epic one-liners and his fans just go crazy on social media whenever he says anything epic. From his ‘Shemdi’ tag to ‘Jewellery pe mat jaa…’ dialogue, netizens just make it viral in no time. Let’s have a look at MC Stan’s 7 epic dialogues that he delivered inside the Bigg Boss house:

One of his epic words was ‘Shemdi’ which he used to give every now and then inside the Bigg Boss house. However, the fans have now made it viral and his fans often remember Stan with this word.

During a task, Tina Datta said Stan that ‘Mukhota pehna hai jewellery ke peeche’. This made him angry and the latter was quoted saying ‘Jewellery pe mat jaa tera ghar jayenga’, which left every housemate in splits.

When Archana was fighting with Stan, the latter was quoted saying ‘Tere awaaz kaan mei chubti hai humne bola kya kabhi’ and the whole house busted out in laughter.

Shalin and Stan once got into a fight where they were seen abusing each other and the former suddenly started speaking English. Frustrated by that, Stan said ‘Ghar ke upar se gaye the kya angrez?’

In a fun conversation with the housemates, Stan took his shoes and showed infront of the camera. Later he said ‘80,000 ke shoes hai, tera ghar isme chala jaenga.’

During a task, Shalin and Stan got into a conflict of words where the latter was quoted saying ‘Mereko kanpatta marne ka hai usko.’ Well, this dialogue became a craze among the netizens and they are seen tweeting about this.

When Stan was having a fight with Archana, the latter called him wrong to which he replied ‘Galat sahi kya?? Tu Bigg Boss hai kya??’ and everyone was left in splits.

Bigg Boss 16 update

Bigg Boss 16 began on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated on February 12.