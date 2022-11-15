Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon slam Shalin Bhanot for passing sexist remark on Gautam Singh Vig

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense day by day, and the high-octane drama, fights and arguments have kept the audiences hooked on the show. Recently, the contestants competed in the captaincy task, which gave rise to a lot of disagreements among the contestants. During the captaincy task, Shalin Bhanot passed a derogatory comment which left the fans and celebs disappointed, and they slammed him on social media.

In the last Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig got involved in a heated argument during the captaincy task. During this, Shalin called Gautam "aurat" and added that because he is a woman, he is weak and should not compete in the race for captaincy. Shalin Bhanot's sexist remark has disappointed many celebs and fans, who took to social media to express their rage. One of them who lashed out at Shalin for his derogatory comment was Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar has always been vocal about her opinions and called out every contestant, who has been doing wrong throughout the season. For the unversed, Gauahar first slammed Shiv Thakare for passing a personal remark on Archana Gautam and provoking her. She then called out MC Stan for making derogatory remarks about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Now, Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter handle and slammed Shalin Bhanot. She wrote, "Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin.To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman."