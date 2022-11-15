Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon slam Shalin Bhanot for passing sexist remark on Gautam Singh Vig
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Singh Vig and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument and the latter passed a sexist comment about Gautam making celebs and fans furious.
Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intense day by day, and the high-octane drama, fights and arguments have kept the audiences hooked on the show. Recently, the contestants competed in the captaincy task, which gave rise to a lot of disagreements among the contestants. During the captaincy task, Shalin Bhanot passed a derogatory comment which left the fans and celebs disappointed, and they slammed him on social media.
Gauahar Khan slams Shalin Bhanot:
In the last Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig got involved in a heated argument during the captaincy task. During this, Shalin called Gautam "aurat" and added that because he is a woman, he is weak and should not compete in the race for captaincy. Shalin Bhanot's sexist remark has disappointed many celebs and fans, who took to social media to express their rage. One of them who lashed out at Shalin for his derogatory comment was Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan.
Gauahar has always been vocal about her opinions and called out every contestant, who has been doing wrong throughout the season. For the unversed, Gauahar first slammed Shiv Thakare for passing a personal remark on Archana Gautam and provoking her. She then called out MC Stan for making derogatory remarks about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Now, Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter handle and slammed Shalin Bhanot. She wrote, "Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin.To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman."
Another Bigg Boss 7 contestant who slammed Shalin Bhanot was Kushal Tandon. Kushal took to his Twitter handle to call out Shalin for his remark and wrote, "A guy who can’t own his 10 year old son …. Talking about morals irony."
Rajiv Adatia and KKhushi Jaain (Gautam Singh Vig's best friend) also called out Shalin Bhanot and slammed him for his comment. Rajiv took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "They way Shalin Said to Gautam “Khamzor Aurat”seriously not done! Any by the way Aurat kabhi Kamzor nai hoti!They are stronger then all of us men put together!They carry a child for 9 months men couldn’t even imagine! They are the most strongest in every way!".
Sharing Rajiv's tweet screenshot on her Instagram story, Khushi wrote, "You really need some lessons on moral values, calling women a weak gender shows your pathetic mentality, but what do you expect from a so called man who suggested his fellow contestant to play sympathy card (using her pets death)".
About Bigg Boss 16:
After the last captaincy task, now the house captain is Sajid Khan. The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh and Gori Nagori. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
