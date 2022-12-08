Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan takes a stand for captain Ankit Gupta, calls the jail task result ‘Sooooo unfair’

Bigg Boss 16 is always on trend for top controversies, fights, surprises and more. Recently, the new promo shared by official broadcasters of the show, it can be seen Sreejita De returning as a wildcard contestant. Just after her entry, she started attacking the housemates. The clip also showed, Sreejita hugging Shalin Bhanot. Following that, Gauahar Khan has been always vocal about her thoughts on Bigg Boss, as she actively follows the show. Now, the Bigg Boss 7 winner chose to micro-blogging site and criticised the show for an unfair decision. Gauahar Khan slams jail task result and takes a stand for Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16’s latest episode saw the participants contesting in a jail task. During the game, the situation between the players heated up for not finishing it fairly. Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter and showed her support for captain Ankit Gupta. She spoke about how Ankit was being taunted with several comments. She slammed the group of jailers Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Sajid Khan calling them always unfair during tasks. She wrote, “Soooooooooo unfair to keep calling Ankit samajhdar sanchalak in a taunting way. Sooooooooo unfair. Iske pehle ke sanchalak saare ke saare unfair the. N the group of nirmit, shiv, n the rest of the mandli is always n always unfair in tasks. N now they claim the same." Take a look at her tweets:

She added, “How can six on 1 be a fair play ???? How will it ever have any result ! This is clearly soooooooo crazy ! Kaarya ke shart ke anusaar toh bohat saare tasks mein sanchaalak ne apni manmmanee chalaiyi hai. Tabhi toh biggboss ne aisa judgement paas nahi kiya tha ??? Sooooo unfair ! What is this spoon feeding yaar ??????? Whattttttttttttt is happening ….”

She further reacted on unfair result and the decision taken by Bigg Boss and how can team of 7 win against the squad of 4. Her tweet reads, "Jab chaar ka kaanta saat dikhayi diya tha sanchalak ko, tabhi kisi ne nahi kahaa ki waise toh round team of 4 jeete the lekin kisi ne charity mein team of seven ko de diya.” Bigg Boss 16 update The evicted contestants of Salman Khan-hosted show are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, and Gautam Singh Vig. The upcoming episode will see Sreejita De returning as a wildcard entry. The show airs Monday to Friday at 10 PM and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

