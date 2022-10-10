Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig and Shalin Bhanot get into argument over Soundarya Sharma’s kiss; Deets inside

Bigg Boss 16 started with great zeal and there are numerous popular names as the contestants for the season. The first 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode was conducted on Friday and Saturday. In the Sunday episode, the performance of the contestants was analyzed and they had to answer the queries of the fans according to their views on the happening in the house. Apart from this, there are numerous bonds brewing in the house within the first week of the show and one among them was that of Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma.

In the recent Sunday episode, Soundarya was seen working out in the garden area, and Sumbul and Tina were sitting nearby. Actor Shalin Bhanot was seen talking to Soundarya. Tina Datta teased him that due to his presence, the treadmill is not working. Hence when it started working Tina says, ‘Kiss to banta hai’. Soundarya kissed him on the cheek. Later Gautam reaches there and got irritated when he learnt about the scene. He told Tina in the room that he does not like this kind of joke as he is very ‘basic and desi’.