Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig nominates THESE contestants due to discrimination in house

Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1 and the show has already become witness to several controversies. The contestants for the present season of Salman Khan hosted show have come from all over the country with different backgrounds. In the previous episode, Gautam Singh Vig was declared the captain of the house and recently he was also to take four names for nominations, based on a fight in the house.

In the recent episode, it was seen that Gautam had assigned kitchen duties to Sreejita and Sumbul Touqeer. During lunch, Gori asked for more sabzi but Sreejita denies it and tells her that they have to feed 11 more people. Hence Gori washed her hands and wiped her hands with a cloth kept near the cooking area, which leads to fighting between her and Sreejita. Sumbul Touqeer also tells her to not disrupt kitchen work. Gori gets pissed and she does a body movement which was considered inappropriate by other housemates. Sreejita says that this behaviour shows her upbringing and that she has no standards. This irks MC Stan, who tells Sreejita to not make such comments about people. Tina tells Sreejita to not go down to Gori’s level and leave the argument.