Bigg Boss 16: Govinda Naam Mera actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani turn RJs and interact with housemates

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have an ardent fan base, and viewers wait with bated breath for the shocking twist and turns. During Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan schools contestant for their behavior gives them a reality check, and eliminations also take place. Along with Salman Khan, Weekend Ka Vaar also witnesses special guests who interact with the housemates by entering the Bigg Boss 16 house.

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan will be welcoming 'Govinda Naam Mera' stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani on the stage. As soon as the reel couple enter, they groove on the energetic track ‘Bijli’ from their movie and set the tone for an entertaining episode filled with masti, music, and dance. The highlight of the night is when megastar Salman Khan poses a hypothetical challenge to Kiara and Vicky, who are tasked with improvising a dance routine that they're performing on a terrace and suddenly Vicky's wife walks in on them. It's a delight to watch Vicky and Kiara dance to 'Kurta Phaad Ke' with incredible energy.

Vicky and Kiara turn into RJs:

To increase the dose of entertainment, Vicky and Kiara turned into RJs for BB Radio with the mission to entertain the audience along with the contestants of the show. The duo plays 'Ye Ladki Pagal Hain' and asks MC Stan to whom he would like to dedicate the song. Without a moment's delay, the rapper dedicates it to Archana Gautam. The RJs of the night then invite Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta to raise the roof by dancing to ‘Mann Bhareya’ and Shiv Thakare is asked to dance with all the girls of the house on 'Meri Shirt Bhi Sexy'. Amidst the tide of entertainment at its strongest, it would be interesting to watch out for the shockers of the ‘vaar’.