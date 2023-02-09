Bigg Boss 16: Grand celebration on the show follows as the top 5 reach the finals

After four months of intense drama, controversies, and challenges, fans of one of the most controversial shows, Big Boss 16 , are eagerly waiting to see the winner lift the trophy. The top 5 contestants who made it to the finals include Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. As the show enters its final leg, the housemates who made it this far deserve to be celebrated, for making it against all odds and securing their position in the house. The show will celebrate its finalists tonight by sharing their highlights of the journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, one of the most loved contestants in the show, whom the supporters are hailing as the ‘winner,’ is shown a glimpse of her stints in the house. The master of the house compliments her on her ‘buland awaz’ which is loved by the audience nationwide. After showing MC Stan his journey, 'Bigg Boss' tells him that he is the star of not just P-town, but the entire country. The rapper reveals that living in the house has been difficult, but he will cherish the experiences for the rest of his life.

Shiv Thakare is told that this season is historic because of him. He is the only contestant to make it to the final rounds of two editions of the show. An overwhelmed Shiv bows down to the audience and the show. No other contestants matched with him when it came to completing tasks. The master of the house congratulates Shalin for making it through the hardships he faced inside the house, including his adverse mental health condition that followed due to his relationship with Tina Datta. Viewers got a glimpse of the real and vulnerable Shalin, which makes him stand out from other contestants on the show. 'Bigg Boss' hails Archana Gautam as the ultimate entertainer of the season and a kitchen queen. She is also titled the strongest contestant in the house.

Bigg Boss 16 update

After providing the audience with full-on entertainment, Bigg Boss 16 will draw its curtains this week. As the show unfolds excitement, fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. Watch the grand finale on February 12. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.

