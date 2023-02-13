Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Abdu Rozik leaves fans in a frenzy as he exits the sets of the show; PICS

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behaviour and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Within a short span, Abdu aka 'Chota Bhaijaan' became fans' favourite celebrity, and netizens are showering love on him. His fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on the not so little rockstar.

After the Bigg Boss 16’ s grand finale was over, Abdu was spotted leaving the sets of the show. In the pictures captured by the paps, Abdu can be seen surrounded by his fans all around his car. The singer was waving at everyone as they wanted to take selfies with him. Check out the pictures here:

Abdu Rozik confirms going to Big Brother UK

Earlier several reports claimed that Abdu Rozik will soon join the UK edition of Bigg Boss, which is Big Brother. Now in Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode, Abdu Rozik graced the show along with other ex-contestants. During his conversation with host Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik confirmed that he will be seen doing Big Brother UK.

About Abdu’s work

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.