Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Archana Gautam gets evicted from top 4

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 is just a few minutes away from seeing the winner of the season, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to hear the magical line that is 'the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is..' Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who reached the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. However, it was seen that Shalin Bhanot became the first contestant to get evicted from the top 5 finalists.

After Shalin Bhanot, the finalist who had to bid adieu to the show in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 is Archana Gautam. As Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel graced the show, the Gadar 2 stars announced a game in which the top 4 finalists were asked to pull the hand pump. After pulling the hand pump, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare were declared saved and unfortunately, Archana got evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

Speaking about Archana's journey, she was one such contestant who received immense love from the audience but was also criticized several times for her uncalled drama. Host Salman Khan often praised her for being vocal about the 'muddas' in the house but also slammed her for expressing it in the wrong way. Though she went below the belt several times during tasks and fights, she never failed to entertain the audience by irritating others or with her hilarious 'shayris'.

Now the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. One amongst them will be declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 and will take home- the trophy, Hyundai grand i10 Nios, and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode aired today at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.