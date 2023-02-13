Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Choudhary gets evicted from Top 3

Salman Khan -hosted show Bigg Boss 16 is just a few minutes away from seeing the winner of the season, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to hear the magical line that is 'the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is..' Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who reached the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. However, it was seen that Shalin Bhanot became the first contestant to get evicted from the top 5 finalists and Archana Gautam was the next one who did not each Top 3.

After Archana Gautam, the finalist who had to bid adieu to the show in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 is Priyanka Choudhary. Talking about her journey, she is known for taking bold stands for her friends and the actress never shied away from putting out her opinion loud. However, after suruving all the evictions, the actress made it to Top 3 and her journey is really commendable. After her eviction, Salman was quoted saying 'For me the real winner of Bigg Boss 16 is Priyanka.'

Now the top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. One amongst them will be declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 and will take home- the trophy, Hyundai grand i10 Nios, and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

About Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode aired today at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.