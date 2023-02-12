Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Salman Khan jokes, 'Main out of choice single nahin hun'

Bigg Boss 16 began with a bang on October 1 with 17 contestants, and the show is all set to draw its curtain today, February 12. After Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot's eviction, the top 5 finalists of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare. The nation's eyes are on their Television screens, and fans are eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced. Host Salman Khan has taken over the stage of Bigg Boss 16, and as usual, his anchoring skills is packed with entertainment and fun that has glued the attention of the masses.

In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot became the first finalist to get evicted from the top 5. After exiting the Bigg Boss house, Shalin joined host Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 16 where both had a fun conversation that left the audiences in splits. As Salman spoke about Shalin's journey in Bigg Boss 16 house, the host teased the latter for his relationship with Tina Datta. Shalin then confessed that he will never run behind a girl to be in a relationship and told Salman that he considers him as his inspiration. Salman then immediately said, 'Main out of choice single nahin hun', and this statement left the audience in splits.

Bigg Boss 16 Grand finale:

The top finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot, delivered power-packed performances that left the viewers stunned. The mandali members - Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia- reunited for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16. Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel appeared on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode aired today at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.