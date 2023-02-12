Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Salman Khan REVEALS Abdu Rozik is going to Big Brother UK

Popular social media sensation and Tajikistan singer, Abdu Rozik (19) became a household name after he participated in Salman Khan hosted hit show Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 owing to his prior professional commitments. During his stint, Abdu won the hearts of the masses with his cute looks and down-to-earth behavior and also formed a close bond with co-contestants Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare. Within a short span, Abdu aka 'Chota Bhaijaan' became fans' favorite celebrity, and netizens are showering love on him.

Earlier several reports claimed that Abdu Rozik will soon join the UK edition of Bigg Boss, which is Big Brother. Now in Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode, Abdu Rozik graced the show along with other ex-contestants. During his conversation with host Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik confirmed that he will be seen doing Big Brother UK.

Now after Shalin Bhanot's eviction, the top 4 finalists of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. One amongst them will be declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 and will take home- the trophy, Hyundai grand i10 Nios, and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode aired today at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

Abdu Rozik's professional front:

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. On the professional front, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.