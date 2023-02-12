Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Salman Khan to launch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s FIRST song on the show

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode will air on February 12 and one of the top 5 finalists will lift the trophy of the season. Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who managed to reach the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. Talking about the finale episode, we will see all the contestants entering the house and comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek will have a fun time inside the house. Moreover, host Salman Khan is also back who will announce the winner of this season.

As per the recent development, it has been reported that Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s first ever song ‘Naiyo Lagda Dil’ will be launched in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16. All the girls including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and other ex-contestants will be seen grooving on the dance floor along with Salman. Well, viewers are super excited for tonight’s episode as Salman will be returning after a few weeks to announce the winner of this season. Last weekend's episodes were hosted by Farah Khan and Karan Johar. Also, Rohit Shetty graced the finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 and picked Shalin Bhanot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

About Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The show will draw its curtains tonight.