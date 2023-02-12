Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot gets evicted from top 5

Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 is just a few hours away from seeing the winner of the season, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to hear the magical line that is 'the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 is..' Speaking about the finalists, after facing all the challenges and carving a space in the hearts of audiences, the contestants who reached the top 5 are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. However, among them, one contestant had to bid farewell to the show after reaching the grand finale episode.

In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, the finalist who got evicted after reaching the top 5 is Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss had asked the top 5 finalists to put one among them on number 5 and the one who stood in the 5th spot would get evicted from the show. Bigg Boss informed that if their decision of evicting Shalin Bhanot matches the audience's decision of evicting him then Rs 10 lakhs would be added to the prize money. However, the top 4 finalists had put Shalin at number 5 and thus he got evicted from the show.

Speaking about Shalin's journey, be it his love-hate relationship with Tina Datta or his obsession with chicken, he never skipped a chance to express his opinion despite getting schooled by Salman Khan several times. Shalin paved the way and thus became one of the finalists of the show after receiving love from the audience.

Now the top 4 finalists of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. One amongst them will be declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 16 and will take home- the trophy, Hyundai grand i10 Nios, and Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode aired today at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.