Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Shalin Bhanot roped in to play a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Beqaboo'

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. Owing to his acting prowess, and charming persona, Shalin gained a massive fan following over the years. Presently, Shalin is a part of the most talked about the reality show, Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan. After facing several challenges and showcasing his personality in this reality show, Shalin Bhanot has become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 16 along with 4 other contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam.

There were several reports doing rounds that Shalin Bhanot will be roped in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. Reports suggested that Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film Beauty and the Beast in Hindi. It was said that Shalin will be seen playing the lead role in this fantasy show. Now, Ekta Kapoor has finally announced in Bigg Boss 16 Grand finale episode that Shalin Bhanot will play a lead role in her upcoming show titled Beqaboo.

About Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot began his journey with Roadies 2 and then featured in several popular shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, Suryaputra Karn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Naagin 4, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. At present, he is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Recently, Rohit Shetty graced the finale episodes of Bigg Boss 16 to select a contestant for his upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The daredevil host assigned gruesome stunts to the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 and they were pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears. And the one who nailed the stunts was Shalin Bhanot. Rohit Shetty then announced Shalin Bhanot's name and declared him as the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, Shalin refused to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show will be declared today, February 12.