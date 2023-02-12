Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale stunning sparkling trophy unveiled; See PICS

Bigg Boss 16 began with a bang on October 1 with 17 contestants, and the show is all set to draw its curtain today, February 12. The top 5 finalists of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. One among them will win a Hyundai grand i10 Nios, Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money and the beautiful trophy of the season. Soon, all eyes will be hooked to the television screens, and fans will wait with bated breath to see the winner of the show.

Within a few hours, Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 will see its winner of the season who will lift the sparkling breathtakingly designed trophy. Bigg Boss season 16 house was based on a 'circus theme' created by Omung Kumar, who also designed a bed near the pool area. The bed was designed beautifully and had a sparking horse's face at the top of it. Considering its beauty, the makers decided to have a trophy that represented that unique horse. The trophy has a silver shining horse's face and also the iconic Bigg Boss logo. This trophy will be lifted by one lucky winner in tonight's episode.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 16 trophy here-

Bigg Boss 16 Grand finale:

The top 5 finalists Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot will deliver power-packed performances that will leave the viewers stunned. The mandali members - Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia- will reunite for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16. In the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will treat their fans with a special romantic performance. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will appear on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film Gadar 2. Along with this, the viewers can expect a lot more twists and turn in the grand finale episode of Buff Boss 16.

About Bigg Boss 16:

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale episode will air today at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.