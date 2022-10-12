Bigg Boss 16: Here's all you need to know about the model-turned-politician Archana Gautam

The model-turned-politician recently came into the limelight in the house when she accused actor Shalin Bhanot of pushing her during a task. She even claimed of getting hurt when she tried to stop him from putting a suitcase in Shiv’s basket during the task. She asked Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam to do something in the matter. She also asked Bigg Boss to give her justice. The house captain reported the incident to Bigg Boss as per the statement of 5 witnesses. In a recent episode, it was also conveyed by Shekhar Suman that Archana Gautam was the most entertaining contestant in the house. As we talk about the Bigg Boss 16 contestant, here is everything to know about the politician.

Archana Gautam is presently making her mark in Bigg Boss 16 . She entered the Salman Khan-hosted show to enhance her personality and show her real self to the public. What made her entry unique in the show was that she carried her silbatta inside the house. In the Bigg Boss house, Archana has been a constant source of entertainment. She also takes a stand whenever required.

Who is Archana Gautam?

Archana Gautam is a model, actress and politician. She is also a beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She has worked in numerous music videos and has been part of several movies. She wishes to become a successful politician.



Where is Archana Gautam from and what is her education qualification?

The actress is from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and has completed her studies in mass communication in her hometown.



Why is Archana Gautam famous?

Archana won the title of Miss Bikini India in the year 2018. Besides it, she represented India in Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the sub-title of Most Talented 2018. She was honoured for her work in the entertainment industry with the Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Award on September 2 in Mumbai and Women Achievers Award on September 28 in Bengaluru.



What is Archana’s age?

Archana Gautam was born on September 1, 1995, and presently she is 27-years-old. Her height is 1.68m or 5’6.



What projects has Archana Gautama done so far?

Archana Gautam made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the movie, Great Grand Masti in a cameo appearance. She also appeared in the role of Salma in Shraddha Kapoor’s movie, Haseena Parker. Later, she also worked in movies like Baaraat Company and Junction Varanasi. She has also appeared in music videos like Haale Dil, Nasha Zaada, Buggu Oye, etc.



Why is Archana Gautam doing the Bigg Boss show?

Archana Gautam, who contested elections at the age of 26, shared that she always wanted to be part of Bigg Boss. But now she has all the more reasons for being a part of the show. She shared with OTT play, “I am a young politician. I stood for elections at the age of 26. When people hear that, they will find it unique. It's hard to digest that, right? Those people will want to know me and thus, they would watch Bigg Boss. We keep hearing about promoting the youth. I'm also in that category. So, I will also inspire people and women. They would want to see how I think, who am I and what I do.”

Archana Gautam has been making headlines since her entry inside the house. She got into argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on the first day of the house. She was also seen joking around in the house with Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori and others. The actress wishes to win the show as she told Salman Khan while entering the house.

